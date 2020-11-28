Zondo is raising hell for the ANC

By charging politicians and other high-profile figures linked to the governing party, a political analyst believes Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is trying to deal with a bad culture of impunity undermining of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by some in the governing party. It was in 2016 when former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini warned “all of us in the NEC have our smaller nyana skeletons, and we don’t want to take out all the skeletons because hell will break loose”, and with the commission nearing its end, Zondo is showing he’s not afraid of raising a...

By charging politicians and other high-profile figures linked to the governing party, a political analyst believes Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is trying to deal with a bad culture of impunity undermining of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by some in the governing party.

It was in 2016 when former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini warned “all of us in the NEC have our smaller nyana skeletons, and we don’t want to take out all the skeletons because hell will break loose”, and with the commission nearing its end, Zondo is showing he’s not afraid of raising a little hell himself.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Zondo was showing stern leadership with his decision on former president Jacob Zuma and former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni.

Both faced charges of contempt of court after they undermined the rules of the commission.

At the start of proceedings on Friday, Zondo noted that Myeni would be charged for identifying “Mr X”, despite being warned not to do so.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said his party supported Zondo’s decision to prosecute Myeni.

“It is important that Judge Zondo takes strict action against those who violate the Commissions Act,” he said. “It is in South Africa’s best interest that the guilty parties are prosecuted.”

Another analyst, Somadoda Fikeni, said Zondo was trying to restore the commission’s dignity.

“The deputy chief justice is aware that other commissions failed before because they were perceived to be used for political management. For that reason he knows he can’t fail like other commissions,” Fikeni said.

Mathekga said there was a tendency among ANC members to think that they can choose to either go or not go to the commission when the opposite was actually true.

“Zondo is strengthening his hand to indicate that this is very serious. Indeed ANC members have been rounded up and Zondo is giving a clear message that he is not sitting here for nothing,” Mathekga said.

This month became a period for the ANC to be roasted as the most corrupt political party in the country.

From Zuma associate Myeni to Zuma himself, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa and Joburg mayor George Makhubo, ANC leaders are under intense scrutiny.

Commission evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson dealt yesterday with transactions between Makhubo’s company, known as Molelwane Consulting, his personal account and Regiments Capital.

Makhubo agreed to have played a role in the management of the Molelwane Consulting’s finances, confirming that he was the sole signatory of the company.

“I was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Molelwane [Consulting], but remained the sole signatory. Molelwane’s FNB account is linked to my personal FNB account,” he said. “However, there was someone else who was responsible for managing the company’s FNB internet banking portal.”

When asked about various transactions from Molelwane Consulting, including withdrawals of R300 000 and R200 000, Makhubo told the commission that he did not recall authorising FNB regarding the withdrawals.

