Zondo is raising hell for the ANC

State Capture 12 hours ago

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is showing his mettle by taking action against politicians and other high-profile figures, such as ex-SAA chair Dudu Myeni, linked to the governing party.

Eric Naki
28 Nov 2020
05:00:09 AM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during a media briefing in which members of the Commission of Enquiry into Allegations of State Capture were introduced to the media at the offices of the Chief Justice in Midrand on 7 March 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

By charging politicians and other high-profile figures linked to the governing party, a political analyst believes Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is trying to deal with a bad culture of impunity undermining of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by some in the governing party. It was in 2016 when former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini warned “all of us in the NEC have our smaller nyana skeletons, and we don’t want to take out all the skeletons because hell will break loose”, and with the commission nearing its end, Zondo is showing he’s not afraid of raising a...

