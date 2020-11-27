Makhubo appears before Zondo while EFF, DA supporters picket outside

While Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo was giving testimony before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday, EFF and DA members gathered outside the premises in Braamfontein.

ANC members were also present outside the building, voicing their support for Makhubo. His testimony relates to donations to the ANC made by IT service management company EOH Holdings and other companies, including Regiments Capital.

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa was also implicated having receiving money earlier in the week.

With advocate Matthew Chaskalson leading the evidence during the proceedings, he dealt with transactions that were made between Makhubo’s company (Molelwane Consulting), his personal account, and Regiments Capital.

Makhubo agreed to have played a role in the management of the Molelwane Consulting’s finances, confirming that he was the sole signatory of the company.

“I was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Molelwane [Consulting], but remained the sole signatory. Molelwane’s FNB bank account is linked to my personal FNB account, however, there was someone else responsible for managing the company’s FNB internet banking portal,” he said.

When asked about various transactions from Molelwane Consulting, including withdrawals of R300,000 and R200,000, Makhubo told the commission that he did not recall authorising FNB regarding the withdrawal.

However, Makhubo revealed that he used the cash to “assist people who had asked for help”, while some was used for personal home renovations.

It was also alleged that Molelwane Consulting paid R4 million into his personal bank account and in another instance, R7 million.

Background

Molelwane Consulting is alleged to have received R35 million in bribes from Regiments Capital in exchange for maintaining strategic relationships with the city of Johannesburg, during Makhubo’s tenure as member of the mayoral committee for finance.

He is also alleged to have solicited regular donations worth millions from EOH, while he was the ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer, all in exchange for tenders at the city of Johannesburg.

Forensics company ENS conducted an audit investigation by EOH after the tech company changed management, which revealed in its findings that Makhubo was implicated in the matter.

