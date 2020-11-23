 
 
Zuma’s latest antics won’t deter Zondo

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture plans to set new dates and issue a new summons for Jacob Zuma to appear before it, and it could approach the Constitutional Court for an urgent order against him if he refuses.

Bernadette Wicks
23 Nov 2020
04:08:59 PM
Former SA president Jacob Zuma arrives at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: Guillem Sartorio/AFP

If Zuma thought his dramatic exit from proceedings last Thursday had thrown the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture off his trail, he was wrong. Not only did Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – who is chairing the commission – on Monday announce plans to open a criminal case against Zuma in response to the former president’s latest chicanery, he also indicated that the commission was still vying to get him on the stand. READ MORE: Zondo to lay criminal charge against Zuma And this time, Zondo and his team are hoping to get the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in their corner....

