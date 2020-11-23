Zuma’s latest antics won’t deter Zondo

PREMIUM!
Zuma’s latest antics won’t deter ZondoState Capture 5 days ago
The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture plans to set new dates and issue a new summons for Jacob Zuma to appear before it, and it could approach the Constitutional Court for an urgent order against him if he refuses.
