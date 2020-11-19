 
 
Zuma’s antics at Zondo commission could see him end up in cuffs

The former president could face a charge of contempt, and is likely to run the gamut of the country’s courts to review Justice Raymond Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself, which could delay matters for some time to come.

Bernadette Wicks
19 Nov 2020
06:00:17 PM
Jacob Zuma didn't take Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's dismissal of his recusal application well. Picture: Neil McCartney

Jacob Zuma’s dramatic exit from the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday morning may have been no more than a pyrrhic victory for him, with the former president now facing the possibility of arrest. Despite his advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane SC, having insisted they were not “walking out” but rather “excusing” themselves, the Commissions Act doesn’t allow for either. It gives a commission the same powers to summons witnesses as the courts, which the state capture commission used to subpoena Zuma – who has been heavily implicated during proceedings – after a series of no-shows. The act makes it a...

