Zuma’s antics at Zondo commission could see him end up in cuffs

Zuma’s antics at Zondo commission could see him end up in cuffsState Capture 2 hours ago
The former president could face a charge of contempt, and is likely to run the gamut of the country’s courts to review Justice Raymond Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself, which could delay matters for some time to come.
State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases
Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops