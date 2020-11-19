Zondo dismayed at Zuma’s bolt from State Capture Commission

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has said former president Jacob Zuma’s departure from Thursday’s proceedings without being granted permission was “a serious matter”.

Ahead of the tea adjournment after Zondo had delivered his ruling dismissing Zuma’s application for the commission’s chair to recuse himself, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said they would excuse themselves from the proceedings to consider Zondo’s judgement.

However, the commission’s advocate Paul Pretorius pointed out that if Zuma excused himself from the commission without Zondo’s permission he would be acting in defiance of the summons for him to appear at the inquiry and unlawfully.

Zondo was notified after the tea break that Zuma had left the commission.

Zondo said it was a pity that Zuma had left the commission without asking for permission, adding that the “commission will reflect on matters it needs to reflect on” and its work will continue.

Zondo adjourned proceeding until Monday next week.

