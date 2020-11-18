‘We definitely were friends,’ Zuma insists to Zondo

PREMIUM!
The former president has insisted that deputy Chief Justice Ramond Zondo is downplaying their relationship, describing it as “relatively close” and “personal”, in his affidavit in support of Zondo’s recusal
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops
General WATCH: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama
World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier