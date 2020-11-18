 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘We definitely were friends,’ Zuma insists to Zondo

State Capture 13 mins ago

The former president has insisted that deputy Chief Justice Ramond Zondo is downplaying their relationship, describing it as “relatively close” and “personal”, in his affidavit in support of Zondo’s recusal

Bernadette Wicks
18 Nov 2020
07:47:34 PM
PREMIUM!
‘We definitely were friends,’ Zuma insists to Zondo

Former President Jacob Zuma before his application to have state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recused from the commission, 17 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former president Jacob Zuma has launched another salvo in deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s direction, challenging his Monday statement that the two were never friends, and accusing him of cherry-picking his disclosures. In an affidavit submitted to the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday – and as part of his application for Zondo to recuse himself as chair – Zuma insisted the two had shared a close relationship. And he claimed that Zondo’s romance with one of Zuma’s now sisters-in-law in the 1990s – together with the child it had born – had only made this relationship “even closer...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists

General WATCH: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama

World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.