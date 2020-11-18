D-day for Zondo recusal ruling at State Capture Commission

A ruling in the application by former president Jacob Zuma to have the chairperson of the State Capture Commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself will be heard before the commission on Wednesday afternoon.

In September, a scathing letter was written to Zondo, in which Zuma’s lawyers said the focus and “hallmark” of the commission’s approach was to “target” Zuma.

His legal team said Zondo “is no longer capable of exercising an independent and impartial mind”.

Muzi Sikhakhane, for Zuma, said at the commission on Monday that certain comments made by Zondo during proceedings made Zuma feel as though he was being unfairly persecuted.

Zondo’s recusal, according to Sikhakhane, was essential in allowing Zuma to present evidence before the commission, adding that he was “mindful of the crisis it would create”.

A plethora of civil society organisations, namely Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Joe Slovo Foundation, Right2Know, Section 27 and the South African Council of Churches, have demanded that Zuma appear before the commission.

Zuma will not be attendance for the recusal ruling as he has a funeral to attend, Sikhakhane told the commission on Monday.

