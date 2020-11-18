 
 
Madonsela joins Outa’s view on parly’s state capture inaction

State Capture 4 hours ago

‘People who are elected to parliament don’t have to fear the people of their constituency because they answer to the political party above everything else,’ she said.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
18 Nov 2020
05:00:41 AM
Professor Thuli Madonsela takes part a collaborative community event titled ‘Walk in My Shoes’ at the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill, 20 February 2018, The Thuli Madonsela foundation launched the first World Day of Social Justice in South Africa. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is considering mounting a challenge over rules which allow parliament to not take action on matters such as state capture, alleging MPs failed to use their powers to act on state capture and maladministration. This was the premise of two documents forming an affidavit submitted by the lobby group to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. According to the affidavit’s author, Outa parliamentary engagement officer Matt Johnston, the abuse lobby group wanted to use the documents to possibly take legal action against parliament. He said parliamentarians had failed to use the rules of...

