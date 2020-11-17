No, I am not your friend – Zondo denies Zuma’s statement

PREMIUM!
No, I am not your friend – Zondo denies Zuma’s statementState Capture 4 hours ago
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he and Zuma did not socialise together and they never had, in response to Zuma’s application to recuse himself from chairing the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases
Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia
State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations
World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not
Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi