 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No, I am not your friend – Zondo denies Zuma’s statement

State Capture 4 hours ago

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he and Zuma did not socialise together and they never had, in response to Zuma’s application to recuse himself from chairing the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Bernadette Wicks
17 Nov 2020
05:00:12 AM
PREMIUM!
No, I am not your friend – Zondo denies Zuma’s statement

Former South African president Jacob Zuma arrives at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, on November 16, 2020. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)

Former president Jacob Zuma might have friends in high places, but Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo isn’t one of them. Speaking at the start of Monday’s proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, the deputy chief justice said he and Zuma did not socialise together and that they never had. He was responding to Zuma’s application to have Zondo recuse himself as commission chair. “Mr Zuma’s statement that we are friends is not accurate,” Zondo said. Monday’s proceedings started with arguments in Zuma’s application for Zondo’s recusal and the deputy chief justice reading a statement on their relationship...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.