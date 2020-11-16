State Capture 16.11.2020 10:21 am

WATCH LIVE: Zondo commission hears Zuma ‘delay tactic’ recusal application

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
WATCH LIVE: Zondo commission hears Zuma ‘delay tactic’ recusal application

Former president Jacob Zuma appears at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg, 16 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Last week, Zuma’s lawyers – who previously accused Zondo of being biased against Zuma – filed the recusal application citing a family history between the two men.

The State Capture Commission will today hear former president Jacob Zuma’s application to have commission chair, Deput Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself. This after it emerged that Zondo had a family connection to one of Zuma’s wives.

Last week Wednesday, Zuma’s lawyers, filed the application citing a family history between the two men. Zuma previously accused Zondo of being biased against him.

According to Zondo, the judge had a child with a sister of one of Zuma’s wives. Their relationship happened 25 years before Zuma and the wife in question had ever met.

On Sunday, a group of organisations slammed the former statesman for employing “delay tactics” instead of facing up to corruption allegations against him in the Zondo Commission.

Zuma set up the commission during his last year in office following recommendations by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Previously when he appeared before the commission, Zuma alluded to conspiracies to destroy him politically. At the time, Zuma did not mention the “family ties” he had with  the deputy chief justice.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition