WATCH LIVE: Zondo commission hears Zuma ‘delay tactic’ recusal application

The State Capture Commission will today hear former president Jacob Zuma’s application to have commission chair, Deput Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself. This after it emerged that Zondo had a family connection to one of Zuma’s wives.

Last week Wednesday, Zuma’s lawyers, filed the application citing a family history between the two men. Zuma previously accused Zondo of being biased against him.

According to Zondo, the judge had a child with a sister of one of Zuma’s wives. Their relationship happened 25 years before Zuma and the wife in question had ever met.

On Sunday, a group of organisations slammed the former statesman for employing “delay tactics” instead of facing up to corruption allegations against him in the Zondo Commission.

Zuma set up the commission during his last year in office following recommendations by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Previously when he appeared before the commission, Zuma alluded to conspiracies to destroy him politically. At the time, Zuma did not mention the “family ties” he had with the deputy chief justice.

