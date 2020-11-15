Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

A number of prominent civil society organisations on Sunday demanded that former President Jacob Zuma appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture.

Headed by Raymond Zondo, the Commission is set to hear an application by Zuma on Monday for the Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself.

The move has widely been slammed as one of Zuma’s infamous delay tactics.

Zuma has also been summoned to appear before the Commission.

Dismantle corrupt networks

However, in a hard-hitting statement the civil society organisations condemned “all attempts aimed at frustrating and delegitimising” the Commission’s work.

“We believe that its findings and recommendations will be critical in dismantling corrupt networks that over the past decade have eroded our democracy,” the group said.

Zuma’s tenure as head of state and the period associated with widespread state capture is often referred to as ‘the lost decade’.

Notable signatories to the statement include the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Joe Slovo Foundation, Right2Know, Section 27 and the South African Council of Churches.

The group also referred to the fact that the Zondo Commission has its roots in former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

This report instructed Zuma to appoint “a commission of inquiry headed by a judge solely selected by the Chief Justice, who shall provide one name to the President”.

“Today, we call on Zuma to present himself before this very Commission, and to respect its mandate and integrity,” the organisations said.

“We are perturbed by the evasive attitude in recent weeks of selected witnesses appearing before Judge Raymond Zondo. We urge the former President not to employ a similar strategy, nor delaying tactics. We believe that an innocent person will have no qualms about being frank, transparent and accountable to the public through the Commission.”

Zondo’s Zuma ‘obsession’

The group said they found it “shocking” that there was a narrative developing that Zondo had an “obsession” with Zuma as significant testimony at the Commission directly implicates Zuma.

“Zuma must respond transparently to the litany of allegations that have been levelled against him by various witnesses. The public want to know the role that the President may or may not have played in assisting the Gupta family’s business interests.”

They added that clarity is needed if the Gupta brothers instructed Zuma to appoint or dismiss Ministers, as has been widely reported.

“We want to know the details behind the Russian nuclear deal and the role Zuma may have played in the appointment and removal of senior managers in government departments or SOEs.

“The buck must stop somewhere,” the organisations said.

“On November 16, we look forward to seeing former President Zuma present himself before the Commission. We do not want to hear conspiracy theories. Instead, we hope that he will take the nation into confidence and tell us how and why things went so badly wrong under his leadership.”

Zondo issue Zuma with summons

On Friday, the Commission said that it had issued Zuma with a summons to appear either in person, or video video link.

According to Commission Secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, attempts “by the Commission to obtain a clear statement whether Mr. Zuma will comply with the summons have been unsuccessful”.

Mr Zuma’s attorneys informed the Commission that Mr Zuma had not told them that he would defy the summons,” added Mosala.

“The Commission, however, made its position clear that he is obliged to comply with the summons and it expects him to comply.”

Statement Signatories

Active Citizens Movement

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

Citizens of Conscience Foundation

Co-operative and Policy Alternative Centre

Corruption Watch

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Equal Education

Joe Slovo Foundation

Johannesburg Against Injustice

Legal Resources Centre

Merebank Justice Network

NOAH CAN

Open Secrets

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Patriotic Movement SA

Printing SA

Public Affairs Research Institute

Right2Know

Section 27

South African Council of Churches

South African Food Sovereignty Campaign

South African Tamil Federation

South Durban Community Environmental Alliance

The Teddy Bear Foundation

Union of Muslim Students’ Associations

