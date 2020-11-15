Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

A number of prominent civil society organisations on Sunday demanded that former President Jacob Zuma appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture.
Headed by Raymond Zondo, the Commission is set to hear an application by Zuma on Monday for the Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself.
The move has widely been slammed as one of Zuma’s infamous delay tactics.
Zuma has also been summoned to appear before the Commission.
Dismantle corrupt networks
However, in a hard-hitting statement the civil society organisations condemned “all attempts aimed at frustrating and delegitimising” the Commission’s work.
“We believe that its findings and recommendations will be critical in dismantling corrupt networks that over the past decade have eroded our democracy,” the group said.
Zuma’s tenure as head of state and the period associated with widespread state capture is often referred to as ‘the lost decade’.
Notable signatories to the statement include the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Joe Slovo Foundation, Right2Know, Section 27 and the South African Council of Churches.
The group also referred to the fact that the Zondo Commission has its roots in former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.
This report instructed Zuma to appoint “a commission of inquiry headed by a judge solely selected by the Chief Justice, who shall provide one name to the President”.
“Today, we call on Zuma to present himself before this very Commission, and to respect its mandate and integrity,” the organisations said.
“We are perturbed by the evasive attitude in recent weeks of selected witnesses appearing before Judge Raymond Zondo. We urge the former President not to employ a similar strategy, nor delaying tactics. We believe that an innocent person will have no qualms about being frank, transparent and accountable to the public through the Commission.”
Zondo’s Zuma ‘obsession’
The group said they found it “shocking” that there was a narrative developing that Zondo had an “obsession” with Zuma as significant testimony at the Commission directly implicates Zuma.
“Zuma must respond transparently to the litany of allegations that have been levelled against him by various witnesses. The public want to know the role that the President may or may not have played in assisting the Gupta family’s business interests.”
They added that clarity is needed if the Gupta brothers instructed Zuma to appoint or dismiss Ministers, as has been widely reported.
“We want to know the details behind the Russian nuclear deal and the role Zuma may have played in the appointment and removal of senior managers in government departments or SOEs.
“The buck must stop somewhere,” the organisations said.
“On November 16, we look forward to seeing former President Zuma present himself before the Commission. We do not want to hear conspiracy theories. Instead, we hope that he will take the nation into confidence and tell us how and why things went so badly wrong under his leadership.”
Zondo issue Zuma with summons
On Friday, the Commission said that it had issued Zuma with a summons to appear either in person, or video video link.
According to Commission Secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, attempts “by the Commission to obtain a clear statement whether Mr. Zuma will comply with the summons have been unsuccessful”.
Mr Zuma’s attorneys informed the Commission that Mr Zuma had not told them that he would defy the summons,” added Mosala.
“The Commission, however, made its position clear that he is obliged to comply with the summons and it expects him to comply.”
Statement Signatories
Active Citizens Movement
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
Citizens of Conscience Foundation
Co-operative and Policy Alternative Centre
Corruption Watch
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Equal Education
Joe Slovo Foundation
Johannesburg Against Injustice
Legal Resources Centre
Merebank Justice Network
NOAH CAN
Open Secrets
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Patriotic Movement SA
Printing SA
Public Affairs Research Institute
Right2Know
Section 27
South African Council of Churches
South African Food Sovereignty Campaign
South African Tamil Federation
South Durban Community Environmental Alliance
The Teddy Bear Foundation
Union of Muslim Students’ Associations
