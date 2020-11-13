Zuma’s application for Zondo’s recusal to be heard on Monday

Former president Jacob Zuma’s application for chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to recuse himself will be heard on Monday.

This was confirmed by secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, in a statement on Friday.

The application comes after an exchange between Mosala and Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, with Mosala on Wednesday cautioning Mabuza to advise on whether his client would adhere to the summons for an appearance before the commission on 16 November.

After Mosala sent a letter requesting confirmation that the former president would indeed adhere to the summons, Mabuza retaliated, slamming the tone of the letter while accusing the commission of “bullying” Zuma.

Mosala said in a statement that the summons issued by him was served at Zuma’s homestead at Nkandla on 22 October .

The summons, requiring Zuma to appear before the commission at 10am on 16 to 20 November also gave Zuma the opportunity to make arrangements to give evidence by way of a video link, said Mosala.

“Attempts by the Commission to obtain a clear statement whether Mr. Zuma will comply with the summons have been unsuccessful. Mr Zuma’s attorneys informed the Commission that Mr Zuma had not told them that he would defy the summons,” added Mosala.

“The Commission, however, made its position clear that he is obliged to comply with the summons and it expects him to comply.”

Additional reporting, Rorisang Kgosana

