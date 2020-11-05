 
 
Myeni digging herself into an even deeper ditch

State Capture 2 hours ago

Experts say Dudu Myeni’s victim card is wearing thin, while her revelation of the identity of Mr X could also result in her ending up in a massive legal quandary

Citizen Reporters
05 Nov 2020
06:28:26 PM
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni waded into a legal minefield yesterday at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, violating an order protecting the identity of a witness and then being accused of violating the Act which set up the commission by “willfully”obstructing the work of the inquiry. Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was flabbergasted when Myeni named Mr X in open  testimony (which was live-stream on a number of TV channels), even after he had warned her not to. He told Myeni: “I am disappointed, I didn’t expect this from you…If somebody disrespects an...

