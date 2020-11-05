 
 
Myeni’s refusal to give SAA-related evidence could work against her – expert

State Capture 7 hours ago

Asked whether it was within her rights for Myeni to refuse to answer certain questions at the commission, Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman said that would ultimately work against her.

Brian Sokutu
05 Nov 2020
04:58:47 AM
Myeni's refusal to give SAA-related evidence could work against her – expert

Former SAA Chairperson, Dudu Myeni testifies at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 4 November 2020, via Zoom. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former SA Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni’s refusal to give SAA-related evidence before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture – for fear of incriminating herself – could work against her when Zondo presents his final conclusion, according to a legal expert. This follows Myeni’s testimony before Zondo yesterday, when she came under pressure from evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr for failure to answer SAA-related questions and give a response on her qualifications. “Chairperson, I prefer not to answer questions relating to SAA. Any questions arising, we will deal with them as we go,”...

