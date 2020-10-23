Gigaba’s former advisor says he was not involved in Gama’s reinstatement

Former minister of Public Enterprises Malusi Gigaba’s advisor, Siyabonga Mahlangu, has said he was not involved “directly or indirectly” in the “settlement discussions” that led to the reinstatement of former Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama.

Testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday, Mahlangu told the commission’s chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the only insight he had on the discussions was when he was informed by former Transnet board chair Mafika Mkhwanazi there was an intention to reinstate Gama.

Mahlangu told Zondo that he, however, could not recall the exact reasons for or the context of the discussion when Mkhwanazi told him about the intention to reinstate Gama.

Mahlangu said he recalled advising Mkhwanazi it would be prudent for Transnet to seek legal advice.

Mahlangu said he also did not recall whether the then-board briefed Gigaba on the intention to reinstate Gama.

Mahlangu said he had no reason nor motive to pressure anyone at Transnet to expedite Gama’s reinstatement and Gigaba never instructed him to do so or follow this up.

Mahlangu further said Gigaba did not tell him former president Jacob Zuma wanted Gama’s reinstatement or his dispute at Transnet to be expedited.

Mahlangu recalled when the then-board decided to reinstate Gama but before the latter resumed his duties, Gigaba requested to meet with the former CEO.

On two e-mails Mahlangu sent to Gigaba in which he communicated to the former minister he would obtain Gama’s settlement agreement for Gigaba and advised the latter to brief Zuma on Gama’s matter, the witness said he had no recollection of writing and sending the e-mails.

“I have no knowledge whether minister Gigaba discussed the matter with president Zuma,” Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said he did not recall discussing the terms of Gama’s settlement agreement with Mkhwanazi, adding that at the time, January 2011, he would not have been involved in Gama’s settlement because he was the minister’s newly employed advisor.

