Zuma’s attack on Zondo Commission ‘ridiculous’ – Legal expert

State Capture 59 mins ago

Zuma tore into the commission’s investigators following a report recently they had issued subpoenas for the bank statements of “at least 20 accounts linked to the Zuma family”.

Bernadette Wicks
19 Oct 2020
05:01:46 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP

A quick Google search of Duduzane Zuma’s name is all it takes to put paid to his father’s latest claim his children have not been implicated at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. One of the first hits is a video of Duduzane testifying before the commission last October – after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas implicated him. In August 2018, Jonas told the commission Duduzane had driven him to the Guptas’ home in Saxonwold where he had been offered the position of minister and R600 million in exchange for his influence. Duduzane vehemently denied the allegations but...

