Hawks to pounce on more senior government officials soon

State Capture 19 hours ago

The Hawks say the spate of high-profile arrests this week was a long time coming, but had simply been put on hold in order for the suspects to appear before the Zondo commission, and there are plenty more to come.

Rorisang Kgosana
01 Oct 2020
04:40:38 PM
File image for illustration. Picture: Bloemfontein Courant

The Hawks are hot on the heels of more senior government officials fingered in corruption scandals, describing the potential number of upcoming arrests as “too much”, while a political analyst believes ANC top member Ace Magashule could soon be implicated. The Hawks had on Thursday arrested two senior officials for allegations of corruption. The first was the arrest of former ANC MP and parliamentary committee chairperson Vincent Smith, who handed himself over to the Alberton police, where he was charged with corruption and fraud for his dealings with Bosasa. ALSO READ: Government official hands himself over to Hawks for FS...

