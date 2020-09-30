 
 
Zuma’s latest legal move is ‘political foreplay’, says expert

On the face of it, recusal application does not look to be well-founded, says the professor.

Bernadette Wicks
30 Sep 2020
04:40:36 AM
Former South African president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)

Former president Jacob Zuma’s newly announced bid to have Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down as the State Capture Commission Chair could be a harbinger of a wider-scale attack on the commission’s foundations. Advocate Paul Hoffman, who also heads up Accountability Now, yesterday described Zuma’s latest legal move as “political foreplay”. He described the recusal application Zuma indicated he would be launching as a “time-buying exercise”. Zuma’s lawyers on Monday wrote to Zondo on the beleaguered former president’s behalf and called for the commission chair to recuse himself on grounds including “historical personal, family and professional relations that ought...





