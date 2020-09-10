‘Too many hands driving’ Eskom during Venete Klein’s tenure, Zondo notes

Hearing Eskom-related evidence from former Eskom board member Venete Klein, the commission heard how a “war room” established at the power utility at the time was the product of then-president Jacob Zuma.

Testifying to some of the issues Eskom faced at the time of her appointment, Klein highlighted how the board met numerous times during the week of January 16.

“There was no formal representation happening in the war room,” Klein said, adding that there was no full report of everything that happened in the war room, despite reports that the war room was concerned about issues faced by Eskom.

“I have never seen a war room report,” although extensive input from the war room was provided, she said.

Klein was answering questions on a meeting on March 8, where issues of concern were raised about the technical and financial performance issues at Eskom.

On a meeting on March 11, she says former board chair Zola Tsotsi was displeased about how board members discussed issues with executives.

She recalled how it was highlighted that Tsotsi, Zuma and then-SAA chair Dudu Myeni met to discuss Eskom matters.

Although Klein couldn’t attend the March 9 meeting, she confirmed she was made aware of some contents of the meeting. She told the commission how she found it disturbing when reading minutes to the meeting that the chair, Tsotsi, referred to the presidency as having expressed concern regarding Eskom’s performance.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo noted how shareholders were represented by the ministers while Zuma set up the war room, which was meant to grapple with the challenges related to load shedding. How Myeni was alleged to have input on Eskom issues highlighted that there “was a lot happening at the time it seemed.”

“Who must the war room interact with,” Zondo asked, as there seemed to be many parties who seemed to be “driving.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.