Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni had input on Eskom issues, including suspensions – commission hears

Continuing his testimony at the commission, former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi recalled how former SA Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni in a call requested him to go to former president Jacob Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal for a meeting on Eskom issues.

In the meeting facilitated by Myeni on 8 March 2015, she highlighted reasons for the meeting being a concern about the technical and financial performance issues at Eskom. There needed to be an inquiry into these issues, the commission of inquiry into state capture heard.

It was highlighted how there were concerns from the Eskom formed war room which indicated that there was inadequate data.

Myeni pointed to discussions that the war room was to discuss the company’s poor performance as parties were dissatisfied with the poor performance of Eskom, resulting in the utility’s failure to meet its obligations to supply power to the country, the commission heard.

The war room was experiencing frustration with the deteriorating performance, and as a result, it was essential to launch the inquiry.

It was recommended that certain executives be suspended in order for the inquiry to continue unencumbered.

The suspension of the said executives would not be difficult, Tsotsi said, as it would be clearly highlighted that they were not accused of wrongdoing, but were asked to allow space for the inquiry.

Tsotsi said the three executives were former Eskom CEO Tshidiso Matona, Matshela Koko and Dan Marokane.

He also detailed how Zuma coming into the meeting on Sunday, 8 March, asked what the agenda of the meeting was, although Tsotsi suspected the question to be rhetorical since Zuma knew what the meeting was for – since it was at his residence.

The meeting concluded with Zuma saying he would like Tsotsi to test the proposal of certain members being suspended.

Tsotsi’s intention, leaving the meeting, was to make sure that the board was informed of this new instruction, in preparation for the next meeting which would be on 9 March.

Zondo found it strange how Zuma discussed matters of Eskon with Myeni who was then chairperson of the SAA board.

