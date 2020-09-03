Mokonyane again denies relationship with Agrizzi, birthday party details

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane returned to the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday to defend allegations by witnesses including former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and the owner of the Victoria Guesthouse in Krugersdorp, Frederick Coetzee.

Previously, Coetzee testified how his guesthouse accommodated a function for Mokonyane, who was then safety and security minister, in about 2003. He said it was her 40th birthday celebration and Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, paid for the party.

Mokonyane maintains that this was a surprise dinner, and she could not know who paid for it. Although Coetzee in his testimony said he was introduced to Mokonyane, she maintains she doesn’t recall this happening.

“I have no personal relationship with Agrizzi,” Mokonyane maintained, highlighting that she doesn’t even recall seeing Agrizzi on the night of her 40th birthday dinner.

Although she couldn’t dispute who paid for the party, she said she’d never disputed knowing the venue.

Asked why she previously said there was never a birthday party at the Victoria Guest House, she said she now conceded that there were many parties and she was only responding to allegations that she had had a 40th birthday party.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he found it strange that Mokonyane remembered other parties at the venue but did not remember some details to her 40th birthday at the venue.

Mokonyane said that the night in question was supposed to be an intimate dinner, but turned out to be something she was unaware of, which had people who also issued speeches.

The commission has adjourned for tea.

