Bosasa sent hampers to Mokonyane every year, Zondo hears

Gopolang Moloko
Then environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane arrives at parliament, 22 May 2019. Picture: Siphelele Dludla / ANA

The commission heard how former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s former PA knew that Mokonyane was a government official with possible influence.

Former personal assistant to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, Gina Pieters, has taken the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to highlight how the company paid for gifts sent to various people.

Pieters told the commission how she arranged hampers for both Nomvula Mokonyane and her then PA Sandy Thomas on an annual basis around 2010, if not earlier.

Admitting that she was aware that Mokonyane held an influential position in politics and government, she also confirmed that she was aware that Thomas was her PA.

The commission also heard how Agrizzi would send requests to Pieters for her to arrange hampers for them.

She told the commission how her former boss would insist she sends hampers to Mokonyane.

Her testimony followed that of Thomas, who also appeared this week, to provide answers to the commission.

Mokonyane earlier denied to the commission that she had received hampers from Bosasa.

