WATCH: Mokonyane’s personal assistant to take stage at Zondo commission

Former minister of water and environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane’s personal assistant, Sandy Thomas, is set to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday morning for Bosasa-related testimony.

Last month, Mokonyane refuted claims that she received bribes from Bosasa.

This follows former Bosasa COO Angela Agrizzi’s testimony that included an allegation that Mokonyane received R50,000 a month from Bosasa.

According to Agrizzi, the cash was allegedly aimed to secure tenders from the state. The COO told the commission that he had witnessed the money being handed over to Mokonyane on two occasions.

He also told the commission that Bosasa had made large donations to government officials, including some to the top six of the governing party.

Summary of allegations against Mokonyane from Agrizzi’s testimony include:

According to Agrizzi’s affidavit, the repairs at Mokonyane’s home included: “maintenance, placement of CCTV cameras, repair of pool, electric fencing, lighting, minor building repairs etc. I would estimate the initial cost at about R300,000 with a continual cost monthly. Gardening maintenance would be done by the Bosasa internal team, and thus it is difficult to ascertain the costs”.

Mokonyane got Bosasa to pay for former president Jacob Zuma’s birthday cake, expensive goodies for Christmas including cold drinks, lambs ready for the spit braai, beef braai packs, expensive alcohol and cold drinks.

An Audi A3 cabriolet was “arranged” for Mokonyane’s daughter by Agrizzi on Bosasa’s behalf.

Bosasa provided funding for funerals of relatives, including that of Mokonyane’s late son.

Bosasa’s CEO at the time, the late Gavin Watson, would deliver R50,000 to Mokonyane on a monthly basis.

The costs of numerous functions exceeded R2.4 million.

Car hire could amount to R80,000 per trip.

