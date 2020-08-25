Guesthouse confirms Bosasa paid for Mokonyane’s birthday

State Capture 25.8.2020 11:51 am

Gopolang Moloko
In the spotlight: Angelo Agrizzi. AFP/WIKUS DE WET

The commission is receiving testimonies on deliveries and functions paid for by Bosasa.

Victoria Guesthouse owner Frederick Coetzee testified to the commission of inquiry into state capture how his guesthouse accommodated a function for then safety and security minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s 40th birthday around 2003, which Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, paid for.

Admitting that the event was the first of several high-profile events that the guest house hosted, Coetzee confirmed that the entire event was paid for by Bosasa. He recalled that the person he discussed the event with was former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who was the point of contact for the event.

He clarified that reports spoke of a 50th birthday but he could only confirm that the guesthouse hosted a function for Mokonyane for a 40th birthday.

The commission is receiving testimonies on Bosasa activities pertaining to deliveries and functions paid for by the company.

The commission has adjourned for a tea break.

