Bosasa ordered meat of R17K for Mokonyane, Zondo hears

In the much-anticipated testimony from former Bosasa (now African Global Operations) employee Bongiwe Dube, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard how Dube, in the catering section, was expected to cater to staff members and prisoners, while linking former Gauteng premier and Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane to a meat delivery worth R17,000.

The commission heard how instructions were given to Dube by Alister Issau and Cathrine Mathabathe (from Bosasa) to not concern herself over a package which strangely was ordered when the Bosasa head office was closed during the Christmas festive season of 2017.

Dube testified how she found out about a large meat order delivery, while the company was closed for the festive season, but was instructed “not to worry” to the delivery, believed to be for Mokonyane.

She estimated the big order from meat supplier FoodBoys to have been around R17,000.

ALSO READ: Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Dube was called for the large order by the meat supplier. Although she did not know the contents, she asked her superiors about it, and they then advised her not to concern herself.

Dube also mentioned she once attended to a birthday party for former President Jacob Zuma where cake and snacks were ordered and catered for by the company.

It was former Bosasa Chief Operating Officer Angelo Agrizzi who, in explosive testimony last year, highlighted how money was allegedly carried in bags to ensure contracts were secured.

The former COO also confessed to receiving a plethora of death threats in the form of texts, messages left on his car’s windscreen, and phone calls.

The COO was however slapped with a R100 million lawsuit by Bosasa’s liquidators over funds allegedly siphoned from various accounts of Bosasa and its subsidiaries.

ALSO READ: Year of the Watson: Five Gavin Watson moments of 2019

Agrizzi’s testimony was followed by the untimely death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson which left a series of unanswered questions.

Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane faced allegations levelled against her by Agrizzi that she received monthly bribes of R50,000 between 2002 and 2016 to quash an SIU probe into corruption at the company.

Agrizzi also claimed that Mokonyane received lavish gifts from Bosasa, which included chicken and cases of whisky.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.