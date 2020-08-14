‘I did nothing unlawful,’ says Gigaba as he applies for leave to cross-examine Witness 3

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has denied any wrongdoing following explosive testimony against him at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Thursday.

Gigaba says he has instructed his legal representatives to apply for leave to cross-examine Witness 3.

“Witness 3 made spurious allegations against me. I strongly deny any suggestions or insinuation that there is anything unlawful that I did.

“I am in the process of preparing an affidavit in response to the allegations of Witness 3 and have also instructed my legal representatives to simultaneously apply to the Chairperson of the Commission for leave to cross examine Witness 3.

“As it is undesirable to engage the merits of the allegations in matters which are still serving before the Commission. I will limit my statement as stated above. I will also not be taking questions relating to this matter,” said Gigaba in a statement.

The Citizen reported on Thursday that shocking evidence emerged at the Zondo commission of enquiry into state capture, from two security officers who worked as bodyguards for Gigaba at various times.

Bags full of cash, secret visits to the Gupta family mansion in Saxonwold, and to the family’s business, Sahara, in Midrand, was allegedly normal occurrences for the likes of Gigaba when he was a government minister, and for former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe.

One of the witnesses, both of whom gave evidence in camera because of fears for their security, was an experienced member of SAPS and a trained close protection officer assigned to Gigaba when he was a minister.

He said he accompanied Gigaba several times to the Gupta Sahara offices in Midrand, and on about 6 or 7 occasions to the Gupta home in Saxonwold. He said Gigaba told him to stop recording the visits in the official log book and after that he never did.

The security officer told the commission that Gigaba would carry “stashes of cash” with him inside the boot of the car. On occasion, he said, he saw the money in a sports bag, but did not know where it came from. He said the Minister would pay in cash in shops and at restaurants.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.