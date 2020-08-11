WATCH: Fuzile to be cross-examined before Van Rooyen

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo came to a decision that former national treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile would be cross-examined first, before former finance minister Des Van Rooyen can present his evidence during the commission of inquiry on Tuesday, 11 August.

The Zondo commission is expected to hear evidence relating to the former minister’s appointment in December 2015.

Zondo said the decision was based on the fact that Van Rooyen had received certain documents quite late, which he reportedly received on Monday, 10 August at 4.45pm, before he could prepare to testify on Tuesday.

This comes after Van Rooyen’s lawyer Thabani Masuku argued that Fuzile’s testimony needed to be completed before the former finance minister could take the stage.

“It is unfair that Van Rooyen has to cross-examine Fuzile after he himself has testified. If he testifies before cross-examining Fuzile there will be no point in the cross-examination,” Masuku said.

Masuku continued to say: “It will make things proceed faster if Van Rooyen can cross-examine Fuzile first, and that way he won’t have to first sit through Van Rooyen’s other evidence.”

After having agreed to the points Masuku made, Zondo adjourned the commission for 30 minutes break before the cross-examination starts. The commission will be back at 11.30am.

Watch the proceedings below:

