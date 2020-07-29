Law enforcement agencies allowed to access evidence at Zondo commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a gazette published on Tuesday, has amended regulation 11 of the state capture commission which will allow law enforcement agencies to access evidence presented at the commission.

The amendment states that notwithstanding the provisions of this regulation, any employee of the commission shall not, after it has concluded its work, be precluded from being employed or appointed on a consultancy basis by any law enforcement agency and after being so employed or appointed be precluded from using or disclosing information, records or documents obtained by him or her during the course of his or her employment by the commission.

The amendment further notes the regulation does not derogate from the statutory powers and duties of any law enforcement agency and the commission.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed the authenticity of the document on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former minister of police Nathi Nhleko on Tuesday highlighted to the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the “deletions” of “material” information in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) reports on the illegal rendition of Zimbabweans in 2010.

The Ipid produced two contradictory reports on the alleged abduction and illegal deportation of at least four Zimbabweans, who were handed over to Zimbabwean police by their South African counterparts.

After the lunch adjournment on Tuesday, Nhleko gave Zondo a few examples of the “deletions” from the first report dated 22 January 2014, resulting in the second report dated 18 March 2014.

The first report, signed off by Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba, found that former Hawks head Anwa Dramat, former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya and Hawks cross-border desk head Leslie “Cowboy” Maluleke had been involved in the renditions and should be criminally charged.

However, after taking up office in 2014 as the Ipid head, Robert McBride was briefed on the case, he reviewed it and completed a second report which did not make such a recommendation, clearing Dramat and Sibiya.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.