Mokonyane denies Bosasa catered for Zuma’s birthday parties on her request

Former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane has denied that the controversial company, Bosasa, catered for former president Jacob Zuma’s birthday parties on her request.

Mokonyane was on Monday responding to allegations and testimony implicating her, made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In response to Agrizzi’s testimony that Bosasa had provided Zuma’s 72nd birthday cake after she had made a request, Mokonyane said a number of people were involved in preparing for the former president’s birthday celebration and not her directly.

Agrizzi told the commission last year that he had designed Zuma’s 72nd birthday cake and that Bosasa provided catering for a number of ANC 2016 election rallies.

Mokonyane on Monday told Zondo that Bosasa had not only assisted in Zuma’s birthday celebrations but had sponsored other ANC’s events and those of its members, including former president Thabo Mbeki’s birthday celebration.

The former minister said he could not respond to a question by the evidence leader at the commission who had asked whether it was not problematic that Bosasa had provided catering for Zuma’s birthday celebrations.

She further said she did not find it improper that Bosasa, as a company which had scored state tenders, had provided such catering for the former president’s birthday celebrations, as other entities, including a state-owned enterprise, had sponsored other ANC initiatives and those of the party’s different presidents and members.

Mokonyane also denied an allegation by Agrizzi that she received money from the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

“Mr Agrizzi never visited my home in my presence,” Mokonyane said, adding that he could have met with her late husband.

The commission continues, watch the proceedings live courtesy of the SABC:

