State Capture 20.7.2020 02:59 pm

Mokonyane denies Bosasa catered for Zuma’s birthday parties on her request

Makhosandile Zulu
Mokonyane denies Bosasa catered for Zuma’s birthday parties on her request

The cake which Agrizzi says he designed for the former president's 72nd birthday.

She says she does not find it improper that Bosasa, as a company which had scored state tenders, had provided such catering because other entities had sponsored other ANC initiatives.

Former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane has denied that the controversial company, Bosasa, catered for former president Jacob Zuma’s birthday parties on her request.

Mokonyane was on Monday responding to allegations and testimony implicating her, made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In response to Agrizzi’s testimony that Bosasa had provided Zuma’s 72nd birthday cake after she had made a request, Mokonyane said a number of people were involved in preparing for the former president’s birthday celebration and not her directly.

Agrizzi told the commission last year that he had designed Zuma’s 72nd birthday cake and that Bosasa provided catering for a number of ANC 2016 election rallies.

Mokonyane on Monday told Zondo that Bosasa had not only assisted in Zuma’s birthday celebrations but had sponsored other ANC’s events and those of its members, including former president Thabo Mbeki’s birthday celebration.

The former minister said he could not respond to a question by the evidence leader at the commission who had asked whether it was not problematic that Bosasa had provided catering for Zuma’s birthday celebrations.

She further said she did not find it improper that Bosasa, as a company which had scored state tenders, had provided such catering for the former president’s birthday celebrations, as other entities, including a state-owned enterprise, had sponsored other ANC initiatives and those of the party’s different presidents and members.

Mokonyane also denied an allegation by Agrizzi that she received money from the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

“Mr Agrizzi never visited my home in my presence,” Mokonyane said, adding that he could have met with her late husband.

The commission continues, watch the proceedings live courtesy of the SABC:

ALSO READ: Nomvula Mokonyane does not deny Bosasa supported ANC initiatives

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nomvula Mokonyane accuses ‘ignorant, naive’ Agrizzi of lying to commission 20.7.2020
Nomvula Mokonyane does not deny Bosasa supported ANC initiatives 20.7.2020
PwC’s auditing work at SAA under the spotlight at Zondo commission 16.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Young people need to take a leap of faith into self-employment,’ says Ramaphosa

Business News SAA bailout doesn’t exist, DA must provide ‘evidence’ for allegations – Mboweni

Government Liquor traders call on government to pay back licence fees

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!


today in print

Read Today's edition