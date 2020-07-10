State Capture 10.7.2020 11:12 am

Ranjeni Munusamy abandons right to cross-examine witnesses at Zondo commission

Makhosandile Zulu
Ranjeni Munusamy. Picture: Twitter.

Her legal representative says she is still willing to testify at the commission and the inquiry’s chair says she will be notified if it is required that she does.

Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has abandoned her right to cross-examine witnesses at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

However, Munusamy is still willing to testify at the commission, her legal representative told Zondo on Friday.

Zondo had granted Munusamy leave to cross-examine two witnesses at the commission, namely, ex-crime intelligence member Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo and Colonel Kobus Roelofse, who both implicated her in their testimonies at the commission.

Munusamy’s legal representative told Zondo that after she had been granted leave to cross-examine the two witnesses, an exchange of affidavits between the parties led her to determine that neither Naidoo nor Roelofse have direct evidence that implicates her.

Munusamy’s legal representative told Zondo that due to her financial limitations, she has opted to abandon the right to cross-examine the two witnesses.

Zondo said Munusamy would be notified by the commission should she be requested to come and give testimony.

During testimony at the commission, Naidoo had alleged that R40,000 was paid from a secret state security slush fund to service Munusamy’s car.

Roelofse alleged that Munusamy received R143,621.70 from a secret slush fund allegedly used by state security crime intelligence officers.

The commission was on Friday hearing testimony from the former director-general (DG) of the State Security Agency (SSA), Ambassador Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka.

During Maqetuka’s tenure at the SSA, an investigation into the now infamous Guptas family was initiated in the interest of national security.

This followed revelations through media reports that Fikile Mbalula was informed he would be appointed to Cabinet allegedly by one of the Gupta brothers.

Maqekuta was at the time working with Gibson Njenje and M0 Shaik who have testified at the commission.

