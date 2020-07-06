State Capture 6.7.2020 09:46 am

Bosasa back in the spotlight at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter
Bosasa back in the spotlight at Zondo commission

General views from the Bosasa Group auction viewing. Picture: Michel Bega

The commission will on Monday hear testimony from a private contractor Charl Le Roux with proceedings getting underway at 10am.

The commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will on resume on Monday hearing Bosasa-related testimony.

Last year, the company’s former chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi testified at the commission about alleged corruption involving Bosasa, officials and politicians.

Agrizzi’s explosive testimony included an allegation that the controversial company maintained a relationship with former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane because she was “powerful”.

Agrizzi said that he was present on two occasions when Mokonyane received a R50,000 payment from the controversial company.

He also told the commission that Bosasa had made large donations to government officials, including some to the top six of the governing party.

Agrizzi claimed he was aware of cheques of up to R12 million sent to the ANC top six. However, Zondo asked that the witness should produce evidence to back up this claim.

Another witness, an employee of a Bosasa subsidiary, GTS (formerly known as Sondolo IT), Richard Le Roux told the commission last year that the company’s special projects team did maintenance work on the properties of a number of high profile ANC figures.

These included Mokonyane, Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, former SAA and MP Vincent Smith.

The commission will on Monday hear testimony from a private contractor Charl Le Roux. The proceedings get underway at 10am.

You can watch the live stream courtesy of eNCA here:

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Prasa ‘holy cows’ linked to former CEO were treated favourably, witness tells Zondo 2.7.2020
Zondo wants political leaders, elected officials to account for actions taken against SOE corruption 29.6.2020
State capture commission likely to resume end of June or early July, says Zondo 3.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 When coronavirus robs you of your sense of smell

Covid-19 SA Covid-19 deaths increase by 173, 71 of those were in Gauteng

General Complaint lodged with the JSC after Mogoeng’s Israel comments

Education 1,718 schools vandalised during lockdown – Motshekga

Government All of Gauteng’s public emergency services now run by provincial health dept


today in print

Read Today's edition