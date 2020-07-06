Bosasa back in the spotlight at Zondo commission

The commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will on resume on Monday hearing Bosasa-related testimony.

Last year, the company’s former chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi testified at the commission about alleged corruption involving Bosasa, officials and politicians.

Agrizzi’s explosive testimony included an allegation that the controversial company maintained a relationship with former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane because she was “powerful”.

Agrizzi said that he was present on two occasions when Mokonyane received a R50,000 payment from the controversial company.

He also told the commission that Bosasa had made large donations to government officials, including some to the top six of the governing party.

Agrizzi claimed he was aware of cheques of up to R12 million sent to the ANC top six. However, Zondo asked that the witness should produce evidence to back up this claim.

Another witness, an employee of a Bosasa subsidiary, GTS (formerly known as Sondolo IT), Richard Le Roux told the commission last year that the company’s special projects team did maintenance work on the properties of a number of high profile ANC figures.

These included Mokonyane, Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, former SAA and MP Vincent Smith.

The commission will on Monday hear testimony from a private contractor Charl Le Roux. The proceedings get underway at 10am.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

