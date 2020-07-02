State Capture 2.7.2020 03:19 pm

Zondo wants names of police officials who ‘frustrated’ corruption investigations into Prasa

Makhosandile Zulu
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond 'Ray' Zondo greets the commission before hearing testimony from Trevor Manuel and Siphiwe Nyanda, 28 February 2019. Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he needs to know who are those police officials who were not doing their job.

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has said that the police officials who allegedly frustrated investigations into corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) should be identified and should account for their alleged actions.

Zondo was on Thursday responding to testimony by Prasa official Fani Dingiswayo who corroborated evidence presented to the commission by the former board chair of the agency, Popo Molefe, that law enforcement agencies had failed to perform their duties in terms of investigating allegations of corruption at the state-owned entity (SOE).

Zondo said the commission would have to reach out to the investigators who allegedly failed to do their job “maybe because the money trail was leading to certain people” so they would account.

“I need to know who are those police officials who were not doing their job,” Zondo said, adding they should account because this means taxpayers money was wasted.

Zondo said if this allegation was true, those police officials were frustrating an important job of investigating corruption at Prasa, adding that he was sure Dingiswayo would provide the commission with the names of the said officials.

“Certainly, chair,” Dingiswayo responded.

The commission continues, watch courtesy of the SABC:

