Stop putting your careers first, Zondo warns corrupt officials

State Capture 1 hour ago

‘Part of the problem is that if a senior official within the governing party, for example, knows about wrongdoing,’ he or she is too scared to speak out, Zondo said.

Brian Sokutu
02 Jul 2020
05:15:12 AM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

In a scathing warning on corrupt government officials, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – in a closing statement on the second day of former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe’s testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture – sketched a picture of why public representatives fail to take a stand against graft. During his testimony, Molefe claimed government during Zuma’s reign as president turned a blind eye to the capture of Prasa, with multibillion-rand deals being approved without scrutiny. Referring to Molefe, Zondo said: “You might not have covered yourself in glory by...

