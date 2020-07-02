Stop putting your careers first, Zondo warns corrupt officials

Stop putting your careers first, Zondo warns corrupt officialsState Capture 1 hour ago
‘Part of the problem is that if a senior official within the governing party, for example, knows about wrongdoing,’ he or she is too scared to speak out, Zondo said.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers
Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike
Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus
General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid
Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black