Ramaphosa, Mantashe were protecting Zuma with their lives, says Dennis Bloem

Following jaw-dropping evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry by Popo Molefe, former Passenger Rail Association of SA chairperson, that some in the ANC’s top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa, Congress of the People spokesperson Dennis Bloem has come out highlighting that former President Jacob Zuma was not alone in rampant corruption of state coffers.

Describing Molefe’s testimony at the commission as that of a true patriot of South Africa, Bloem lauded Molefe for “exposing the hypocrisy of the ANC leadership”.

“Mr Molefe is a very senior leader of the ANC and with impeccable struggle credentials.

“Mr Molefe told the Zondo Commission that he had a meeting with the ANC top six, Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Baleka Mbete, Gwede Mantashe, Jessie Duarte including Zweli Mkhize.

“He said he reported to them that there was chronic corruption that he discovered; that he needs assistance from the ANC top six leadership to act against some of the ANC’s deployees who were involved in corruption.”

The leaders assured him that they would act, but nothing happened, to this day, Bloem maintains.

“We are not surprised that Cyril Ramaphosa was present in that meeting. He was the ANC Deputy President at the time.

“All of us want to blame Jacob Zuma alone for the corruption and collapse of the economy, but the reality is that Ramaphosa and [ANC] Gwede Mantashe were protecting Zuma with their lives.

“On numerous occasions, Ramaphosa has said that he was not aware of how huge the corruption was. It is very clear that Ramaphosa is lying to the people of the country. He was well aware of what was happening.”

The party is incapable of ridding corruption, according to Bloem, who maintains that corruption will flourish under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

“The only way Ramaphosa can clear his name and save his integrity is to be brave enough and equally take responsibility for the state capture and corruption and stop putting all the blame on Zuma. He must put the interest of the country above the interest of his party the ANC.”

During his testimony, Molefe accused the top six, whose term in office ended in December 2017, of failing to act against corruption in the organisation.

Revisiting evidence he had tabled before the commission before the lockdown, he allegedly tipped ANC officials off about corruption allegedly under then CEO Lucky Montana. The top six allegedly promised to get back at him but never did.

In a sixth appearance at the commission, he recalled how Montana was exposed for allegedly lying about a R2-billion tender being properly awarded.

The commission heard how tenders were approved as well as the fallout between the Prasa board and Montana.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.