‘I’m truly, truly sorry,’ Angelo Agrizzi apologises for false testimony at Zondo commission

The former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi on Friday publicly apologised to a former correctional services official for falsely implicating them for having received money from Bosasa or one of its subsidiaries.

During testimony in January 2019, Agrizzi mentioned or suggested to the commission that former official Jabulile Sishuba had been one of the officials to receive payment from Bosasa.

Agrizzi took the witness stand on Friday morning to place on record his apology to Sishuba.

“I’m truly, truly sorry,” Agrizzi said, adding that when it was brought to his attention that he had been confused, he acknowledged his error and that he intended no malice.

He added that he apologised to Sishuba on Friday morning and she had accepted his apology.

“I made a pure error and I’m sorry,” Agrizzi said, adding that he understood the damage that had been done by the error in his testimony.

The commission will also continue to hear Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) related testimony from the former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe and from group executive of Legal Risk and Compliance Martha Ngoye.

