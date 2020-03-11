Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs

A businessman, Roy Moodley, who is said to be closely linked to former president Jacob Zuma, is said to have told two executives from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) that he was one of 15, or 17, “top decision-makers” in relation to the nomination of CEOs at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Group Compliance of Prasa, Jacob Rakgoathe, on Wednesday corroborated testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture by his former colleague, CEO of Autopax, Tiro Holele, that Moodley told them this during a meeting at the agency’s premises in 2017 around February or March.

Rakgoathe told the commission that he had been invited to the meeting by Holele, where he met Moodley for the first time.

The nub of the discussion at the said meeting was that Moodley, who “did most of the talking”, was demanding that Prasa pay his company, Prodigy, the money it was owed for services it had rendered, the commission heard.

Rakgoathe told the commission that he told Moodley that he should make a formal proposal through lawyers for his request to be considered because the matter was before a court.

Rakgoathe further corroborated Holele’s earlier testimony that the meeting ended in a stalemate.

However, he told the commission that towards the end of the meeting, Moodley told him and Holele that he was part of the 15 or 17 – the witness said he could not recall the exact number – top decision-makers in relation to the nomination of CEOs to head up SOEs.

Rakgoathe also corroborated Holele’s testimony that during the meeting Moodley had told them of looming changes at the agency, which would include “the young man’s” return, which he understood to be Lucky Montana, and that they, Rakgoathe and Holele, should be on the right side once those changes came into effect.

Rakgoathe told the commission that his thoughts at the time were that Moodley could have possibly wielded the power he was talking about or was using this – name dropping – as a ploy as a way of securing the payment.

Evidence leader at the commission, advocate Vas Soni had earlier told the chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that testimony would be provided about monthly payments Zuma allegedly received from an entity linked to Moodley, from 2007 to 2009.

Transnet board chair, Popo Molefe, took the stand at the commission to give testimony relating to the alleged capture of Prasa.

