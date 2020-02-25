 
 
Guptas ‘effectively free’ as UAE stalls their extradition

Gcina Ntsaluba
Ajay, left, and Atul Gupta. File photo

The brothers will probably never face any charges in SA because Dubai ‘has little interest’ in extraditing them and their cronies.

The extradition case against the Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, wanted in South Africa to stand trial on charges related to state capture, might be a waste of time, according to a legal expert, because there is no incentive for the United Arab Emirates to hand them over. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid charges of treason, racketeering, extortion, fraud and forgery against the Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma in connection with allegations of state capture. Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), said the extradition of the Guptas, who are apparently...
