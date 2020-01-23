State capture commission is no ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’

Fielding a barrage of questions from the media, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday shrugged off criticism that the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was “a waste of taxpayer’s money” – saying people were “entitled to their opinions”.

“I believe this is a very important commission, hence the Chief Justice decided to appoint his deputy as chairperson.

“Thus far it has done a reasonably good job. If it did not do its job, people would be continuing with being engaged in state capture and corrupt activities.

“People need to know, if you cross the line, there are consequences,” responded Zondo.

Asked whether he was not concerned about the slow pace of action displayed by law enforcement agencies like the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority, in taking up cases arising from revelations by witnesses, Zondo said: “I would not agree with the notion that law enforcement agencies are slow to act, because I was made aware of challenges since August 2018.

“I am now confident that the new leadership within law enforcement agencies are doing their best to carry out their functions.

“In some cases, they might be cautious and wait before taking matters to court. They are careful not to rush to court – avoiding a situation of people being acquitted.”

On allegations that the commission gave former president Jacob Zuma “a soft treatment” compared to other witnesses, Zondo said the inquiry “treats every witness with respect, dignity and courtesy”.

“I treat him like everyone. We do our job without fear, favour or prejudice.”

On the possibility of the commission wrapping up its work without Zuma testifying, Zondo said: “I believe, it would be important for the commission to hear what he (Zuma) has to say and what he knows regarding state capture.

“As an implicated person, it would be preferred to hear him because he was a head of state.

“If he does not appear, the commission will make its findings.”

Zondo declined to give details on progress regarding summons served on Zuma to appear before the commission because the matter was “pending”.

On the Gupta family – central in allegations of state capture – Zondo replied: “With the Guptas not having given evidence, does not mean we did not get a full picture, although we would have preferred to have them give evidence.

“They chose not to give us their side of the story.”

