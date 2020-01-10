State Capture 10.1.2020 03:09 pm

Zondo commission to hear application to summon Zuma

Citizen Reporter
Zondo commission to hear application to summon Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma during his second day of testimony at the State Capture commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

Former president Jacob Zuma could be summoned to appear before the commission from January 27 to 31.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry has announced that the state capture inquiry hearings will resume from next week Tuesday, January 14.

The commission released a media statement notifying the public that the legal proceedings would include chairperson of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hearing an application put forward by the commission’s legal team to issue an order that former president Jacob Zuma be summoned to appear.

If the application is successful, Zuma will be summoned to appear before the commission from 27 January to 31 January. It is not clear on what issues he will be asked to give further testimony.

The evidence of Colonel Christine Anderson in relation to “certain aspects of the landing of the Gupta aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base” will also be heard on the same day.

Two witnesses are set to appear to matters unrelated to the Waterkloof case.

The commission also added that evidence regarding law enforcement agencies will be heard from January 15 to 22.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramatlhodi’s wish that Zuma undergoes lie detector test ‘not possible’ 9.1.2020
IN PICS: Zuma checks in at chess tournament after illness 24.12.2019
Molefe among Eskom, Transnet executives facing arrest in January  22.12.2019



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition