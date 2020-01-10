Zondo commission to hear application to summon Zuma

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry has announced that the state capture inquiry hearings will resume from next week Tuesday, January 14.

The commission released a media statement notifying the public that the legal proceedings would include chairperson of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hearing an application put forward by the commission’s legal team to issue an order that former president Jacob Zuma be summoned to appear.

If the application is successful, Zuma will be summoned to appear before the commission from 27 January to 31 January. It is not clear on what issues he will be asked to give further testimony.

The evidence of Colonel Christine Anderson in relation to “certain aspects of the landing of the Gupta aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base” will also be heard on the same day.

Two witnesses are set to appear to matters unrelated to the Waterkloof case.

The commission also added that evidence regarding law enforcement agencies will be heard from January 15 to 22.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

