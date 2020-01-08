Cosatu calls for the prosecution of those implicated in the state capture inquiry – report

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has reportedly called on the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take action against those implicated at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

IOL reports that the trade union federation has urged that in 2020, those implicated at the Zondo commission should be arrested and prosecuted.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told the publication that the commission is intended to result in cases being followed up so that those implicated would account for money that has been stolen or wrongly received and for such money to be recovered.

Ntshalintshali reportedly said that law enforcement agencies had failed to act decisively against those implicated at the commission during proceedings last year.

Ntshalintshali said though he understood the NPA’s stance that it did not want to move with haste and act on hearsay only to end up failing to prove cases, it was now time for the authority to institute investigations.

NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke told the publication that the Hawks had begun investigations into some cases towards the end of 2019, however, she reportedly did not say which of these cases were being investigated.

The commission is expected to resume its proceedings on Monday, January 13.

