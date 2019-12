From Bosasa bombshells to Jacob Zuma spy stories, the commission of inquiry into state capture, which has gone into recess until next year, has become a platform for startling revelations. Among other things, we heard testimony from: Discredited former South African diplomat Bruce Koloane, who lied about who gave the order for the landing of the Gupta plane at Air Force Base Waterkloof, an incident which became a source of embarrassment for SA; Whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, who lifted the lid on the goings-on in the world of facilities management company Bosasa, where he had served as the chief operating officer;...

From Bosasa bombshells to Jacob Zuma spy stories, the commission of inquiry into state capture, which has gone into recess until next year, has become a platform for startling revelations.

Among other things, we heard testimony from:

Discredited former South African diplomat Bruce Koloane, who lied about who gave the order for the landing of the Gupta plane at Air Force Base Waterkloof, an incident which became a source of embarrassment for SA;

Whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, who lifted the lid on the goings-on in the world of facilities management company Bosasa, where he had served as the chief operating officer;

Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram, who told of Zuma’s involvement in the running of the Gupta propaganda television station.

While we have heard serious stuff about the modus operandi of those behind the state capture project, not much has been said about the lighter side of the commission, which has led to occasional giggles from the public gallery.

Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo once made us sit up. He remarked about seeing “some new unaccredited television cameras”. When we looked at where Zondo was pointing, it turned out he was referring to additional tripod stands – a matter which must have been explained to him during a tea break.

While the commission has heard testimonies from government and business heavyweights, none can rival Zuma when it came to theatrics. Whenever he strolled into the room, accompanied by bodyguards, some of whom carried briefcases, a group of Zuma praise singers made it a standard ritual to pull an unusual stunt by giving their hero a standing ovation.

The master of delaying tactics would, through his senior counsel Muzi Sikhakane, make a fuss about being cross-examined.

“I would like to have an adjournment. I have a view that my client was brought here under false pretences and now I need for him to make up his mind whether he wants to be cross-examined. Because it is clear, he is being cross-examined,” said Sikhakane.

This would elicit a clapping of hands by Zuma supporters, with Zondo reminding the crowd about behaviour during proceedings.

To Sikhakane’s assertion, commission evidence leader Paul Pretorius would respond: “Rule 3.2 of the rules governing the commission allows a member of the commission’s legal team to put questions to a witness, which include questions aimed at assisting the commission in assessing the truthfulness of the evidence.

“All witnesses are equally entitled to fair procedures and to fairness in the application of procedures. We have never strayed beyond that boundary and we must use that power in order to fulfil the inquisitorial duties of the commission.”

Whenever he gave evidence, former SA Broadcasting Corporation chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng was a laugh a minute. Among some of his famous phrases were: “Chair, I think I am here not to defend myself.

“I am here to tell you the truth, whether wrong or right. Because of the way the media are reporting issues, it seems as if I am here to defend myself.

“You are here, chairperson, to hear the truth. Your findings will come, whether I was wrong or right. I am just telling the truth the way I understand it, chairperson.”

Perhaps there is room for laughter when dealing with serious matters.

