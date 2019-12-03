Gwede Mantashe granted leave to cross-examine Agrizzi at Zondo commission

Minister of Mineral and Energy Resources Gwede Mantashe has been granted leave to cross-examine former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Chairperson of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday granted Mantashe’s applications to give evidence at the commission, call witnesses and to cross-examine Agrizzi.

Zondo also granted Mantashe leave to cross-examine Richard Le Roux, an employee of a Bosasa subsidiary, GTS (formerly known as Sondolo IT), who early this year told the commission that Mantashe and former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, former department of correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, and MP Vincent Smith received home makeovers paid for by Bosasa.

He further granted Mantashe leave to give evidence and call witnesses in regards to Le Roux’s testimony at the commission.

Zondo also granted Mbulelo Gingcana, the former procurement manager for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, leave to cross-examine Le Roux. The latter had testified at the commission that Gingcana had also been at the receiving end of Bosasa’s alleged generosity.

Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy was granted leave to give evidence and to cross-examine ex-crime intelligence member Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, who levelled some allegations against the journalist during his testimony at the commission.

These include that R40,000 was paid from a secret state security slush fund to service Munusamy’s car.

Parliament’s chair of chairs, Cedric Frolick, was granted leave to give evidence in reaction to Agrizzi’s previous testimony.

Agrizzi had testified at the commission that Frolick had also allegedly received money from Bosasa.

With regards to journalist Redi Tlhabi‘s application to give evidence and to cross-examine former president Jacob Zuma, Zondo said the former president “did not file any affidavit to oppose the application but simply filed a notice to oppose”.

Zondo directed that if Zuma wished to oppose Tlhabi’s application, he must do so in a written submission given to the commission on or before Monday, December 9.

Zondo said if Zuma failed to make the written submissions on or before the set deadline, “the chairperson will deal with the application in the manner deemed appropriate, including making a decision”.

The chairperson added that if Zuma delivered the written submission within the time frame, he would take into account the written submissions “and either announce the outcome thereof as soon as possible thereafter or invite miss Tlhabi if necessary to respond to those written submissions”.

Zondo said these directions should be sent out today.

Colonel Nyameko Xaba was granted leave to adduce evidence in regard to the testimony of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator Innocent Khuba.

Former minister of labour Mildred Oliphant is giving testimony on Tuesday. Watch live courtesy of the SABC:

