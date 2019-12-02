Mildred Oliphant to testify at Zondo Commission

Former minister of labour, Mildred Oliphant, will on Tuesday testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Oliphant replaced Membathisi Mdladlana who in 2010 dismissed Mzwanele Manyi from the department of labour.

However, in 2011 Manyi replaced Themba Maseko as the director-general of government communication and information systems (GCIS). The latter was reportedly redeployed from GCIS after he refused to do the bidding of the Guptas, who are alleged to be at the centre of state capture.

Manyi had previously told the commission that when Oliphant was appointed minister of labour, he contacted her to inform her about his termination.

In her affidavit to the commission, Oliphant stated that she had received a call from Manyi who congratulated her on her appointment, weeks after she had been appointed.

“He informed me that he was intending to appeal the decision to dismiss him or take the labour department to court over the dismissal,” Oliphant said in her affidavit.

She also indicated in her affidavit she did not want Manyi to return to the department. Oliphant withdrew Manyi’s termination as director-general on January 31, 2011, and on February 2, 2011, he was transferred to the GICS, replacing Maseko.

The commission will also hear testimony from former minister of public service and administration (DPSA), Richard Baloyi.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, News24Wire)

