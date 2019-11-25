There shouldn’t be a state security minister at all, says Mo Shaik

Rieaz ‘Mo’ Shaik, former intelligence head and brother to Schabir Shaik, who was found guilty of having a corrupt relationship with former president Jacob Zuma and convicted of fraud in 2005, took the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday, describing the inner workings of South Africa’s national intelligence structures.

He used two organogram charts to show the way intelligence was structured between 1994 and 1997 and between 2010 and 2019, in a bid to show how these structures had become “undermined”.

Shaik revealed that he only discovered that he was to be appointed head of the foreign branch of the State Security Agency (SSA) back in 2009 when he arrived for what he thought was just a meeting with then State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele.

He and others at the meeting were briefed and then led out to a press conference that was already set up, and at which the announcement of his and other appointments were made.