Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to appear at the Zondo commission

Makhosandile Zulu
Former minister of rural development and land reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Picture: Gallo Images

The chairperson of the commission says the minister will give testimony on the promotion of self-confessed liar Bruce Koloane to the position of ambassador.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is set to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.

The chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said Nkoana-Mashabane would give testimony on the promotion of self-confessed liar Bruce Koloane to the position of ambassador.

Nkoana-Mashabane was the minister of international relations at the time when a Gupta wedding plane landed at the Waterkloof airbase.

Koloane confessed at the commission earlier this year that he lied about “Number One” – then president Jacob Zuma –  to hoodwink officials into allowing the Gupta wedding plane to land at the airbase.

Koloane subsequently resigned from the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco). He was the South African ambassador to the Netherlands.

