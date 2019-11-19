Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to appear at the Zondo commission

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is set to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.

The chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said Nkoana-Mashabane would give testimony on the promotion of self-confessed liar Bruce Koloane to the position of ambassador.

Nkoana-Mashabane was the minister of international relations at the time when a Gupta wedding plane landed at the Waterkloof airbase.

Koloane confessed at the commission earlier this year that he lied about “Number One” – then president Jacob Zuma – to hoodwink officials into allowing the Gupta wedding plane to land at the airbase.

Koloane subsequently resigned from the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco). He was the South African ambassador to the Netherlands.

Commission adjourns for the day until Thursday 21 November 2019 at 10:00.#StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) November 19, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.