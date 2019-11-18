 
 
18.11.2019

Theft of taxpayers’ money has cost us roughly R1.5 trillion – Hain

Brian Sokutu
Theft of taxpayers’ money has cost us roughly R1.5 trillion – Hain

R29.5 trillion is laundered each year by criminals globally, the House of Lords peer says.

Sketching a picture of the sophisticated workings of the state capture project globally, its impact on South Africa and the continent, House of Lords peer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain on Monday said about 5% of the global GDP (gross domestic product) amounting to $2 trillion (R29.5 trillion), was laundered each year by criminals. While the true scale of the flagrant theft from the South African taxpayers’ money during the Jacob Zuma presidency could not be fully-quantified, Hain – in his submission to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the commission of inquiry into state capture – said direct and...
