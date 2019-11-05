Zuma can’t attend Zondo commission next week due to illness

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal representatives have informed the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he will be unable to attend the hearings next week due to illness.

Zuma was expected to return to the witness stand at the commission on Monday, November 11 to November 15.

The commission’s spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela said in a statement on Tuesday that dates for Zuma’s testimony to be heard at the commission would be communicated in due course.

Meanwhile, the former president’s legal representatives are in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday where Zuma is applying for leave to appeal the ruling that he must pay for damages and apologise to former minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom for calling the latter a “known enemy agent” in a tweet.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

