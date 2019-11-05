State Capture 5.11.2019 02:02 pm

Lord Peter Hain to testify at state capture inquiry

Citizen reporter
Lord Peter Hain to testify at state capture inquiry

Peter Hain, former leader of the House of Commons, speaks to reporters upon his arrival for the third day of the Labour Party conference, in Liverpool, Britain, 27 September 2016. Britain's Labour Party annual conference 2016 takes place in Liverpool from 25 to 28 September 2016. EPA/JON SUPER

The outspoken British politician continues to take a keen interest in SA affairs.

Lord Peter Hain, 69, will testify before the State Capture Commission later this month after volunteering to do so.

The UK Labour politician, who has a keen interest in South Africa, will take to the stand from 18 November. He told EWN that he will testify about alleged international corporate complicity in state capture and corruption.

Hain moved to the UK from South Africa as a teenager, and was a noted anti-apartheid campaigner in the 1970s.

He was born in Kenya to South African parents, and was educated in South Africa at Hatfield Primary School and Pretoria Boys High before continuing his education in the UK.

Hain was an outspoken critic of UK PR firm Bell Pottinger and also criticised Hogan Lovells’ work at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which the British company has denied.

Hain was made a life peer in the House of Lords in 2015.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Matjila insisted Eskom enter into long-term contract with New Age – Choeu 30.10.2019
New Age’s request for Eskom sponsorship wasn’t approved, Zondo told 29.10.2019
‘We gave Estina 99-year lease agreement, with intention of giving beneficiaries land later,’ Zondo told 28.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition