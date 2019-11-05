Lord Peter Hain to testify at state capture inquiry

Lord Peter Hain, 69, will testify before the State Capture Commission later this month after volunteering to do so.

The UK Labour politician, who has a keen interest in South Africa, will take to the stand from 18 November. He told EWN that he will testify about alleged international corporate complicity in state capture and corruption.

Hain moved to the UK from South Africa as a teenager, and was a noted anti-apartheid campaigner in the 1970s.

He was born in Kenya to South African parents, and was educated in South Africa at Hatfield Primary School and Pretoria Boys High before continuing his education in the UK.

Hain was an outspoken critic of UK PR firm Bell Pottinger and also criticised Hogan Lovells’ work at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which the British company has denied.

Hain was made a life peer in the House of Lords in 2015.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.