Duduzane Zuma asks why he was not interviewed by Thuli Madonsela

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has questioned why he was not interviewed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela over allegations that implicated him in alleged state capture.

Zuma on Monday took the witness stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Evidence leader at the commission advocate Phillip Mokoena was dealing with parts of former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’ evidence before the commission in which he spoke about events following the October 23, 2015, meeting between him, Zuma, businessman Fana Hlongwane, and Ajay Gupta in which he was allegedly offered R600 million and a ministerial position.

Jonas had told Zondo that he had spoken to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, the ANC’s secretary-general at the time and the party’s treasurer-general as well as Zizi Kodwa about the meeting and the alleged offers made by Gupta

Mokoena questioned Zuma why he thought Jonas would go to such lengths to spread a fabricated story, to which Zuma questioned the evidence leader what had been the former finance minister’s response to that question.

“I have no idea, I do not want to jump into speculation,” Zuma added.

Zuma asked why he had never been asked to give his version of events before he appeared at the commission.

“It’s the first time I am being asked this question,” Zuma said, adding that even Madonsela had not requested him to give his version of events.

Zuma said when the public protector asked to meet with him, he was travelling outside of the country at the time and had told Madonsela this and that on his return he found that she had concluded her report.

“No one is concerned about me being given a fair shot,” Zuma said.

Mokoena also dealt with the difference in testimony by Zuma, Hlongwane, and Jonas.

Zuma maintained that Rajesh Gupta had peeped into the room at the Gupta residence where the meeting was held.

However, Hlongwane had told Madonsela it was not Rajesh Gupta who had entered into the room but he also denied that Ajay Gupta had taken part in the meeting, as Jonas had alleged.

Zuma said he could not give an opinion on Hlongwane’s testimony, “I can only speak for what I know”.

Zuma said he could not comment on a media statement issued on March 13, 2016, by Oakbay Investment in which the Gupta family denied the meeting had taken place.

“I cannot be attributed to a statement issued on behalf of the Gupta family,” Zuma said.

