Duduzane Zuma to take to the state capture stand

The State Capture Commission announced on Sunday that they would be hearing testimony on Monday from former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

He was implicated by numerous witnesses since the start of the commission, due primarily to his business relationship with the controversial Gupta family, who he worked with, and for, for several years.

His testimony is due to kick off at 10am tomorrow.

Advocate Piet Louw, Duduzane’s legal counsel, revealed in March already that the younger Zuma would testify at the commission and give evidence that was completely different to that given by, among others, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas alleged that he was offered R600 million if he accepted the position of finance minister which was held by Nhlanhla Nene at the time, 2015, and R600,000 paid in cash on the spot.

He claimed to have met with Duduzane, businessman Fana Hlongwane, and the eldest of the Gupta brothers, Ajay.

Last year, the chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, ruled that the young Zuma could cross-examine Jonas.

However, he also ruled that if the Guptas wanted to cross-examine witnesses, including Jonas, ex-MP Vytjie Mentor, and fired government spin doctor Themba Maseko, they had to do so in South Africa.

Two of the Gupta brothers had suggested that either the commission should travel to an overseas location where they could safely testify or that their testimonies should be done via video link.

Zondo rejected both suggestions, saying about the former that he sees no reason why the commission should incur the costs of travelling to a location outside of the country for the brothers to appear before the commission.

Jonas, Maseko and Mentor gave explosive testimony at the commission, implicating the Guptas, Zuma, and Duduzane in the state capture saga.

The Zondo-led commission is investigating allegations of undue influence the controversial Guptas had over Zuma, his cabinet ministers, and leaders at state enterprises to do their bidding for state tenders worth billions of rands.

Commission will hear testimony of Mr Duduzane Zuma on Monday 7 October 2019 at 10H00.#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/6JFcbcGvj5 — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) October 6, 2019

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

